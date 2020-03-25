RRR Motion Poster Confirms No Change in the Title of This Jr NTR and Ram Charan Starrer

RRR Title Logo (Photo Credits: YouTube)

After giving fans a hit Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli's upcoming flick, RRR is one of the most anticipated projects of all time. Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead, the movie is extra-special as it also marks the debut of two Bollywood stars into the South industry namely Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It was just yesterday (March 24), when the makers of the magnum opus took to social media and announced that the motion poster and title logo of this film will be out on March 25. Well, apart from this, the lingual project's title has been a hot topic of discussion from quite a long time. Earlier a few reports stated that the title of the film might go under a change and can be 'Raghupati Raghava Rajaram' or ‘Rama Ravana Rajyayam’. RRR: Ajay Devgn Reveals When They Will Reveal Motion Poster and Title Logo Of This SS Rajamouli Film.

However, contrary to the reports and going by official title logo, SS Rajamouli's film's name is the same i.e RRR. The reports stated that the makers were keen on going with 'Raghupati Raghava Rajaram' as the flick's title, but sadly it was taken by someone else. Now, after seeing the motion poster, and the title logo of the film, all we can say is that the old reports were indeed baseless. RRR: These Vintage Stills Are Claimed To Be Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's Looks From SS Rajamouli Movie (View Pics Inside).

Check Out RRR's Motion Poster and Title Logo Announcement Below:

For the unaware, RRR is said to also star Scream 4 actor Olivia Morris. And if we go by a few reports online that this larger-than-life project is said to be Rs 350 to 400 crores project, which happens to be one of the expensive films in the history of the showbiz. Indeed, we cannot wait to see the spectacular film on the celluloid. Stay tuned!