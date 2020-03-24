RRR: Ajay Devgn Reveals When They Will Reveal Motion Poster and Title Logo Of This SS Rajamouli Film

RRR Announcement Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

SS Rajamouli's mega project is one of the most awaited projects in the entertainment industry! The director's last franchise was super duper hit film, Baahubali franchise. Naturally, the hype around it is all over! It stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead. It is also a debut in South for stars like Ajy Devgn and Alia Bhatt. After a long wait, the makers now announced that the motion poster and title logi will be revealed tomorrow (Wednesday). Has Alia Bhatt Backed Out of SS Rajamouli’s RRR?.

Ajay Devgn shared on Twitter, "Happy to announce that the title logo and motion poster of @RRRMovie will be out tomorrow! #RRRMotionPosterTomorrow @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @aliaa08 @OliviaMorris891 @dvvmovies." Check out his tweet below.

RRR Announcement:

As you can see, the poster also tells where can one watch the same in different languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It also shows two hands dealing with water and fire. The unexplained image only piques the interest! Fans are also waiting to see everyone's first looks, especially Alia's! It also stars Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody in crucial roles. Amid the coronavirus outbreak updates and quarantine mode, this news comes as a breath of fresh air! Stay tuned with us for more updates on this front, for RRR is going to be a huge thing!