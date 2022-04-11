RRR actor Jr NTR, who shone as Komaram Bheem, has completed 25 years in the Telugu film industry. April 11 marks the 25th anniversary of Jr NTR's first movie 'Ramayanam', better known as 'Bala Ramayanam'. Jr NTR had made his debut as a child actor with 'Bala Ramayanam', which was released on this date in 1997. NTR, who was a classical dancer, had grabbed the attention of the casting team, who had him on board to essay the role of Rama. RRR’s Naatu Naatu Full Video Song Out! Ram Charan, Jr NTR Are Electrifying in This Telugu Number – WATCH.

'Shakuntalam' director Gunasekhar wielded the megaphone for this mythological drama which showcased Jr NTR as Lord Rama. The film had bagged two Nandi Awards - Best Children Film (Gold) and Best Child Actress (Swathi as Ravana) in 1998. Featuring more than 3,000 children, 'Bala Ramayanam' was produced under Shabdhalaya Theaters. RRR Box Office Collection: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Film Helmed By SS Rajamouli Mints Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide!

With an illustrious career of 25 years, Jr NTR has worked in over 30 films, some of which are blockbuster hits. His career is replete with massive hits such as 'Aadi', 'Simhadri', 'Temper', 'Janatha Garage' and 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'.

'RRR', which marks S.S. Rajamouli's fourth collaboration with Jr NTR, is the actor's first pan-India movie. Known for his multi-linguistic approach, Jr NTR will be next seen in 'NTR30' directed by Koratala Siva. He will also be starring in Prashanth Neel's upcoming directorial.

