Sabari Nath, the popular actor of the Malayalam television industry, has passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 17. According to leading media reports, the actor suffered from cardiac arrest while he was playing badminton. The incident happened near his house that is at Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram. The demise of Sabari Nath has left many industry members and his co-stars shocked. Archana Suseelan, Uma Nair and many others have offered condolences on social media. Babu Sivan Dies At 54: Director Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Vettaikaaran Passes Away Due to Kidney Failure.

Sabari Nath is known for his works in the television serials such as Ayyappan and Minnukettu. He was last seen in the serial titled Padatha Painkili and it was a newly launched show in which the late actor played a key role. Kasthooriman actress Alice Christy posted a picture of the actor on Instagram and wrote, “Sabari chetta.. I can’t even believe that you are no more in this world....U are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken ....Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta.” There are a many other actors who have condoled his death. Florent C Pereira, Famed Tamil Actor Dies Due to COVID-19.

Archana Suseelan

View this post on Instagram Cant believe 😔😔😔 RIP🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Archana Suseelan (@archana_suseelan) on Sep 17, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

Uma Nair

Alice Christy

Shiju AR

View this post on Instagram My heart felt condolences Still can't believe 🙏🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Shiju AR (@ar.shiju_official) on Sep 17, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

Sabari Nath has been a part of the industry since more than a decade. He was a popular face amongst the TV viewers in every Malayali household through his serials. Sabari Nath is survived by his wife and two children. May his soul rest in peace.

