Malayalam screenwriter – director Sachy passed away at the age of 48 on June 18. Sachy had suffered a cardiac arrest that was due to the complications following the hip replacement surgery he had done at Palakkad, a few days before his demise. Several celebs have condoled the death of Sachy. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also expressed his heartfelt condolence and mentioned in his tweet, “Malayalam film fraternity has lost a master talent”. RIP Sachy: John Abraham Mourns the Loss of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Writer-Director (View Post).

The tweet shared by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan read, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Sachy. In his passing, the Malayalam film fraternity has lost a master talent. Many of you will know him as the director of the recent film "ayyappanum koshiyum.” The Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum was Sachy’s last project that released on February 7. This film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead was written and directed by him. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Passes Away at 48: Nivin Pauly, Vishnu Vishal and Netizens Express Grief Over The Tragic News.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Post Sachy’s Demise

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Sachy. In his passing, the Malayalam film fraternity has lost a master talent. Many of you will know him as the director of the recent film "ayyappanum koshiyum". കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെയും സഹപ്രവർത്തകരുടെയും ദുഃഖത്തിൽ പങ്കുചേരുന്നു. pic.twitter.com/KarpRvgdCR — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 19, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan and many others have paid tribute to Sachy. The hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum will be remade in Hindi and the remake rights has been acquired by John Abraham.

