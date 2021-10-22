The Kannada film industry is upbeat after the success of two big movies - Kotigobba 3 and Salaga - that released last week. Both movies managed to get fantastic openings, drawing huge crowds after the Covid restrictions were lifted and they are running to packed houses across Karnataka. The Salaga team held a party to celebrate the success of the movie. The team announced that they will start working on the 'Salaga' sequel. Duniya Vjay, an established hero, managed to taste success in his debut directorial venture. Ghani: Varun Tej Opens Up About His Upcoming Sports Drama on Kickboxing.

On the other hand, the fans of Kichcha Sudeep, disappointed with the postponement of his movie 'Kotigobba 3' for a day, gave a thunderous opening at the box-office. Producer Soorappa Babu has thanked the audience for loving the movie. Sudeep also shared a poster stating that 'Kotigobba 3' has grossed Rs 40.5 crore in four days. The film is now being released in Telugu as well. Kichcha Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 and Vijay’s Directorial Salaga To Clash On October 14 at Box-Office!

Both movies released in 1,000-plus screens across Karnataka and are pulling in crowds and going stronger day by day providing much needed impetus for the Kannada film industry which suffered heavily during the Covid lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).