Samantha Akkineni is Being Productive Amid Quarantine By Taking Acting Lessons From Hollywood Legend Helen Mirren (View Pic)

Samantha Akkineni, Helen Mirren (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Celebrities have been spending their coronavirus quarantine time doing different things. While some have embraced art and music to spend their time productively, some are brushing up their culinary skills and so on. Actress Samantha Akkineni is making sure to spend this time to prepare herself even better before she gets back to work again. While the famed actress already proven with her work that she's one of the finest actresses in the industry, the Majili star wants to make sure she's the best at it and has found the perfect way to learn some extraordinary acting skills from someone who has been an Academy Award winner. The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni to Play the Role of a Terrorist in Her Debut Web-Series?

Wondering which Hollywood star has turned mentor to Samantha Akkineni? Well, it is none other than Helen Mirren. Samantha Akkineni has been taking notes from the veteran actress by signing up for her Masterclass online. Mirren who managed to entertain audiences on the screen as well as on the stage, in this masterclass reveals her process and technique of approaching a script. Sharing a picture of herself taking the masterclass, Akkineni wrote, "When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 🤓 and must show it off .. (I am a going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see ... if not .......... I will just be deleting this post). When Samantha Akkineni Looked Gorgeous in a Glittery Gold Saree and Had Us Gazing in Amazement!

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Post Here:

While this post was loved by Samantha's fans, many were quick enough to remind the actress that she's already one of the best in the industry and that they can't wait to see her on-screen soon. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati.