Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia are the popular actresses of Tollywood. Both have huge popularity across the country. Apart from winning hearts with their acting prowess, these girls have made heads turn with their fit and fabulous avatars, both onscreen and off screen as well. Samantha recently appeared in a special number titled “Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava” from Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. And now, Tamannaah Bhatia would be setting screens on fire in the upcoming track “Kodthe” from Ghani. Ghani Song Kodthe: Hottie Tamannaah Bhatia To Treat Fans With A Special Dance Number; Track To Be Out On January 15.

The makers of Ghani released a poster today featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in the song “Kodthe” that is set to be released on January 15. Tamannaah looks sizzling hot in the shimmery outfit that comprises of a blouse and bottom that flaunts her midriff. She has kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open. Fans are excited for this special track and to check out the actress’ look and her dance moves. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sensuous dance moves in “Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava” left fans stunned. Her dazzling blue outfit that comprised of a blue blouse with a plunging neckline and knee-length skirt with sequins work was stunning. Both the actress’ are looking glamorous, but we’d like to know whose look is your fave? Pushpa Song Oo Antava: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Next-Level Hot in This Superhit Item Song With Allu Arjun (Watch Full Video).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Tamannaah Bhatia

Which Actress’ Sizzling Look Is Your Fave? Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tamannaah Bhatia

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song “Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava” has received more than 32,454,884 views on YouTube. Just can’t wait for the release of Tamannaah Bhatia’s special dance number “Kodthe”.

