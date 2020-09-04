The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru who is investigating the drug racket in the Kannada movie industry has detained actress Ragini Dwivedi after she did not appear on Thursday for interrogation, claims reports. ANI also shared pictures of the actress being taken away by the officers in a car. However, these pics instantly sparked rumours in media that Ragini has been arrested, but that's not true, as she just has been detained for now, confirms Bangalore Police. Ragini Dwivedi Summoned by Crime Branch in Sandalwood Drug Racket Scandal.

Ragini’s home in Bengaluru was raided by in total seven cops after which she was taken for interrogation. Reportedly, CCB reached her home as she had changed her phone and due to which they were unable to contact her. They immediately went the court to issue a search warrant. The raid happened on the morning of September 4, 2020. Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Ragini Dwivedi’s Flat Searched by the Crime Branch over Alleged Drug Links.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Kannada and Hindi film actress Ragini Dwivedi has been detained on drug-related charges and NOT arrested as reported by some media, confirm Bangalore Police. @raginidwivedi24 #RaginiDwivedi @CPBlr @CCBBangalore https://t.co/CwJr5VUNsh — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) September 4, 2020

And Here's ANI Tweet:

Karnataka: Kannada actress Ragini detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, in connection with a drug case. https://t.co/SfKkw9kmXC pic.twitter.com/mj4iRwROrI — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

It was on August 21, when this Sandalwood drugs racket came to light and many drug dealers were arrested. The investigation further led the CCB to find out Ragini's connection in the drug case and that is how she came in the picture. Well, this matter is getting messier and how. Stay tuned!

