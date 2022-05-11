Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata or SVP has been one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. From the posters, trailer to songs, everything about it has upped movie buffs’ expectations about the film that is written and directed by Parasuram Petla. The film was initially scheduled to be released in January this year, however, the makers had to delay its theatrical release owing to the pandemic. Mahesh Babu’s ‘Bridegroom Taking 100 Viagra Pills’ Dialogue in Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer Sparks Debate on Social Media.

Just a day more to go and the long wait to watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the big screens will come to an end. SVP is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. Ahead of its grand theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Apart from featuring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, this flick will also see Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in key roles.

Plot – It will showcase how Mahesh Babu’s character believes in financial discipline and it is a quality that everyone must possess. However, things take a turn when he comes across a top industrialist whose mantra is different.

Watch The Trailer Of Sarkaru Vaari Paata Below:

Release Date – It is #SVPMania everywhere and fans are excited about the film’s release. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing in theatres on May 12, which is tomorrow.

Reviews – The reviews for Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer are not out yet. As soon as the reviews will be out, LatestLY will update you all with the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).