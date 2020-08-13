Sayyeshaa turned a year older on August 12. She celebrated her 23rd birthday with husband, actor Arya and her parents, Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu. Sayyeshaa shared a glimpse of the low-key birthday celebration on social media platforms. Owing to the ongoing global crisis, one really cannot step out for any kind of celebrations. Sayyeshaa has not only shared pics but also thanked all her fans and loved ones for extending birthday wishes to her. Sayyeshaa Gets A Lovey-Dovey Birthday Wish From Hubby Arya (View Tweet).

Sayyeshaa wrote, “Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and everyone of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn’t be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever!” In the pics, Sayyeshaa is all smiles as she poses with her hubby dearest and her adorable parents. Yuvarathnaa: Makers Introduce Sayyeshaa’s Character Vandana On Her Birthday!

Sayyeshaa’s 23rd Birthday Celebrations

Had a really blessed birthday! Thank you to each and everyone of you who took the time to wish me and make my day so special! I wouldn’t be here without your love and support! So sorry that I was unable to reply to each message. Love forever! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5nRKA9vdOf — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) August 13, 2020

On the work front, Sayyeshaa would be making her debut in Kannada Cinema titled Yuvarathnaa. The makers released a poster on the occasion of her birthday and introduced her character Vandana. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Sayyeshaa would be sharing screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar. She also has a film with Arya titled Teddy.

