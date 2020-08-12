It is south beauty Sayyeshaa’s birthday today and her fans across the country are extending birthday wishes to the actress on social media platforms. This day has turned out to be a extra special not only for Sayyeshaa but even for her fans as well. The makers of Yuvarathnaa have shared a poster featuring Sayyeshaa and introduced her character Vandana. Sayyeshaa Saigal Birthday Special: 7 Pics Of The Stunning South Beauty That Will Make You Upgrade Your Wardrobe ASAP!

The movie Yuvarathnaa marks the debut of Sayyeshaa in the Kannada film industry. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, this film features Puneeth Rajkumar as the lead actor. Actors Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj would be seen in supporting roles. It was in February last year when Sayyeshaa had confirmed that she has been roped in for Yuvarathnaa. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, while sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Introducing VANDANA to you all Birthday wishes to @sayyeshaa from #Yuvarathnaa Team.” In this poster, Sayyeshaa is seen in a simple avatar. She has donned a crop top and paired it with jeggings. Her hair is tied into a low pony and her makeup is kept simple. Sayyeshaa Shares a Sexy Throwback Pic from Her Bali Vacay and Says ‘I Miss The Water’.

Sayyeshaa As Vandana In Yuvarathnaa

Thaman S has been roped in to score the music of Yuvarathnaa and we bet, it would indeed be a great one. Yuvarathnaa was scheduled to be released during the month of April this year. However, the release date had to be postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).