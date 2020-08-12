Birthdays give you a mixed feeling as apart from turning old, the D-day also is full of celebrations. South beauty Sayesha Saigal celebrates her 23rd birthday on August 12, 2020. And while she is all happy to receive love from fans on social media, the surprise came in when hubby Arya wished her online with a cosy pic. Saigal's betterhalf took to Twitter and shared a picture featuring him and her. In simple words, he wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my wifey, love you soooo much," Aww, public display of affection and how. Sayyeshaa Saigal Birthday Special: 7 Pics Of The Stunning South Beauty That Will Make You Upgrade Your Wardrobe ASAP!

The photo shared by Arya sees him in casuals whereas his ladylove looks stylish in a flashy yellow mini dress. The picture seems to be from one of their outings together. Amid these tough times, we bet the two might be missing going out on a fun date just like in the pic below. Also, looking at the photo, we feel that the two are made for each other. Sayyeshaa Saigal-Arya Wedding: This Inside Video of The Couple Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' at Their Sangeet Ceremony Proves They Had a Blast.

Check Out Arya's Wish For Sayyeshaa Below:

Happy Happy birthday my wifey 😘😘🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 love you soooo much 😘😘😘😍@sayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/vvPyQIu8oy — Arya (@arya_offl) August 12, 2020

Actors Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya have been married for more than a year and had got hitched at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on March 9 and 10, 2019. The two had made their love official on Valentine's Day. FYI, Sayyeshaa happens to be the grand-niece of actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).