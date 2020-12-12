Rajinikanth is celebrating his 70th birthday today. His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of the birthday cake that the superstar cut today. It's a textual cake reading Now or Never. The line comes from the actor's aspirations of starting a political party. Earlier in December, he announced that he will be launching his party on New Year's eve. "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide," the actor had said. Happy Birthday, Superstar Rajinikanth: Mahesh Babu, Nivin Pauly, Ravi Teja and More Wish the Actor on the Special Day.

"My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes," he added. Rajinikanth aspires to contest on all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. So, certainly, the politically charged cake makes sense. Chiranjeevi Wishes Dearest Friend Rajinikanth All The Success In His Political Journey On His 70th Birthday!

Earlier today, in his birthday wish for Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi had said that, "Wish you All Success in ur endeavour in politics. U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed! Lots of love!"

