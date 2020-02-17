Telugu Actor Srikanth’s father, Meka Parameswara Rao, Passes Away; Last Rites to Be Performed Today in Hyderabad

Srikanth, Meka Parameswara Rao (Photo Credits: Facebook, Twitter)

Srikanth is known for his works in Telugu cinema. The popular Tollywood actor’s father, Meka Parameswara Rao, passed away on late Sunday. As per leading media reports, the actor’s father breathed his last at 11:45pm at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The deceased, aged 71, was reportedly suffering from lung-related issues. For the past few months Meka Parameswara Rao was undergoing treatment for the same. Manu Fame Telugu Actor John Kottoly Passes Away.

Talking about the last rites of Meka Parameswara Rao, it would be held today after 2pm at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad. Many celebrities from Tollywood are expected to be present for the final rites. Meka Parameswara Rao is survived by wife Jhansi Lakshmi and children Srikanth, Anil and Nirmala. Meka Parameswara Rao was born on March 16, 1948, in Mekavaripalem in Krishna district. He later moved with his family to Basavapalem village in Gangavati district, Karnataka.

Talking about Srikanth, the actor is known for his works in films such as Shankar Dada MBBS, Sarrainodu, Terror, Villain, among others. The actor has two intriguing projects in his kitty – Marshal (a Jay Raaja Singh directorial) and Kothala Rayudu (helmed by Sudheer Raju). Wendell Rodricks, Ace Fashion Designer Passes Away in Goa At The Age Of 59.

Our heartfelt condolences to Srikanth and all his family members over the demise of Meka Parameswara Rao.