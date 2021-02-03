Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar who is popularly called as STR or Simbu turns a year older today (February 3). He is a powerhouse performer and always leaves you speechless with his talent. Not just an actor, the birthday boy also happens to be a director, writer, composer, dancer, lyricist and singer. Yes, he wears many positive titles with panache. Right from making his debut as a child artist to impressing fans with his skills in the recently released Eeswaran, we wonder is there anything he can’t do? Over the years, he has created a strong image of himself and is known for his terrific dance numbers that’ll make you groove the moment you listen to them. Eeswaran Review: Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Film Declared as a Pongal Winner, Say Netizens.

While Simbu has sung many Tamil hit songs in his illustrious career until now, our aim here is to highlight top dance songs featuring STR that are catchy and transports you in a different world altogether. From Thotta Poweru Da to Mangalyam, we are listing top five electrifying songs of the actor that should be on your playlist now. Eeswaran First Look and Motion Poster Out Now: Silambarasan TR’s Next Film With Suseenthiran All Set For A Pongal Release (View Pic).

Thotta Poweru Da

From the film Thotti Jaya (2005), this Simbu song is high on energy and quite masaledaar. This number is among his top hits and has a typical flavour to it. It’s sung by none other than Shankar Mahadevan.

Kalakuven Kalakuven

Apart from being one of the most liked dance songs of Silambarasan, this one from the movie Dum (2003) is a paisa-wasool melody that will make you ape Simbu’s dance moves for sure.

Pottu Dhakku

The drum beats in the backdrop of this song which stars STR and Ramya is bound to make you wear your dancing shoes. The fast track is from the film Kuthu (2004). Maanaadu First Look: Silambarasan’s Avatar As Abdul Khaaliq Make Simbu Fans Say ‘Super Thalaiva’.

Red Cardu

Quite a party number, Red Cardu sees Simbu, Catherine Tresa and Megha Akash burning the dance floor with their fabulous moves. Also, the interesting part about the song is that it’s sung by the actor himself. It’s from Vantha Rajavathaan Baruven (2019)

Mangalyam

The last song on the list is a little slow as compared to the other four, however, it’s STR’s dance steps in lungi which needs your attention. His romance with the lead actress (Nidhhi Agerwal) is also the highlight in this Eeswaran's (2021) melody.

That’s it, guys! These are the best dance songs of Silambarasan that are full-on energy. Each track listed above is different in its own way and will instantly add spark to any kinda party. Happy Birthday, Simbu. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).