Veteran Malayalam screenwriter and author Sreevaraham Balakrishnan, also known as M Balakrishnan Nair, passed away on Tuesday, February 18 in Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He was 93. Sreevaraham Balakrishnan was also a renowned educationist who once taught at the Dhanuvachapuram Government College, the Mattannur Pazhassi Raja College and the Kerala Hindi Prachar Sabha. People can pay their last respects to Sreevaraham Balakrishnan from 10 AM at his family residence. Balakrishnan's funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 19, at 4 PM at the Santhi Kavadam crematorium in Thycaud. Malayalam Actor Dileep Sankar Found Dead in Hotel Room; Police Suspect Health Issues.

Sreevaraham Balakrishnan's Contribution to Cinema

Sreevaraham Balakrishnan's major film contributions as screenwriter were renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Prathisandhi, which was made for the Public Relations Department of the government, and as scriptwriter for KG George's film Elavamkodu Desam starring superstar Mammootty. The other films credited to Balakrishnan as writer include Lenin Rajendran's Swathi Thirunal, Harikumar's Snehapoorvam Meera, and Jeassy's Aswathy, among others. Sreevaraham Balakrishnan was the recipient of the Kerala State Television Award, the Abu Dhabi Shakti Award and other honours. According to Kerala Kaumudi, Sreevaraham Balakrishnan was also a renowned film critic and formed the Chitralekha Film Society in Kerala with Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Kulathur Bhaskaran Nair.

According to reports, Sreevaraham Balakrishnan had worked as a public relations officer (PRO) at the Kerala Raj Bhavan for 12 years, while also serving as a member of the Kerala state government's film award selection committee twice. P Balachandran, Malayalam actor and playwright, was reportedly the brother-in-law of Sreevaraham Balakrishnan.

As an author, Sreevaraham Balakrishnan's popular stories include 'Abdullakutty' and 'Nadeemadhyathilethum Vare'. Meghanathan, Known for His Iconic Villain Roles, Passes Away at 60 Due to Lung-Related Illness.

Sreevaraham Balakrishnan is survived by his wife PS Radha and children Shyam Krishna and Soumya Krishna.

