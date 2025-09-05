A day after Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia W Mudavadi disclosed that 95 per cent of all the African scenes that will be seen in director S S Rajamouli's eagerly awaited pan Indian film featuring actor Mahesh Babu in the lead had been shot in Kenya, the ace director on Thursday said that filming in Kenya was "one of the most memorable moments of his career." ‘SSMB29’: Mahesh Babu’s Leaked Picture From Sets of SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Telugu Adventure Thriller in Nairobi Goes Viral!.

S S Rajamouli in his reply to the senior Kenyan official's tweet, wrote, "Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife. Filming there has been one of the most memorable moments of my career."

SS Rajamouli Thanks Kenyan Government for Support During Mahesh Babu Film Shoot

Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife. Filming there has been one of the most memorable moments of my career. I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of Masai… https://t.co/hFptfVdkW2 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 4, 2025

He further said, "I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of the Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli for their tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot."

It may be recalled that Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi had put out a tweet about Rajamouli's decision to film in Kenya after extensive scouting for locations in Africa.

Musalia W Mudavadi, in his tweet, said,"Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli , the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents."

After giving his followers a brief idea about Rajamouli, he went on to say, "His (SS Rajamouli's) team of 120 crew members chose Kenya after an extensive scouting tour across East Africa, settling on our nation as the primary filming destination where nearly 95% of the African scenes are being shot."

The diplomat went on to disclose that from the sweeping plains of the Masai Mara to the scenic Naivasha, the rugged Samburu, and the iconic Amboseli, "Kenya’s landscapes are now etched into what is set to become the largest film production in Asia."

Musalia W Mudavadi also disclosed that the film was scheduled to release in over 120 countries and reach over a billion viewers worldwide.

"This landmark decision to film in Kenya is more than a cinematic milestone, it is a powerful statement about our country’s beauty, hospitality, and place on the world stage. As the crew departs today for India to continue production, Kenya stands proud, ready to share its story with the world through the lens of SSMB29," he wrote. SS Rajamouli Loses His Cool, Pushes Desperate Fan Seeking Selfie With Him at Kota Srinivasa Rao’s Funeral in Hyderabad - Watch Viral Video.

What was interesting to note in the senior diplomat's post was that he hadn't referred to the film as 'GlobeTrotter' as many of the fans of actor Mahesh Babu and director S S Rajamouli believe it to be.

