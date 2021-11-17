With the stand-off between the PMK and actor Suriya intensifying over the issue of the latter's Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday provided police protection to Suriya. Late on Tuesday night, the Tamil Nadu police deployed a group of five armed police personnel at the actor's residence in Thyagaraya Nagar in the city to provide protection to the actor and his family. Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj's Slap-Scene Controversy Explained; Why Suriya's Tamil Film Has Annoyed the Hindi-Speaking Audience on Twitter (LatestLY Exclusive).

Meanwhile, actor Suriya presented bank documents pertaining to a fixed deposit for a sum of Rs 15 lakh to Parvathy Ammal, on whose life the film is based. Parvathy Ammal, who met Suriya at his residence on Tuesday evening, was accompanied by leaders from Marxist Communist Party, including its State Secretary K. Balakrishnan and party member Govindan, who was with Parvathy Ammal right from the time she began her struggle for justice. Jai Bhim Beats The Shawshank Redemption to Take the First Spot in IMDb’s List of Top Films.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Film #JaiBhim |Police security provided at the residence of actor Suriya in T Nagar,Chennai following the announcement by PMK district secy Palanisamy of a reward of Rs 1 Lakh to anyone who attacks the actor. Palanisamy has been booked by Police under various sections (File pic) pic.twitter.com/vLWaYjGNjR — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Of the Rs 15 lakh fixed deposit made in Parvathy Ammal's name, Suriya has contributed Rs 10 lakh while his production firm, 2D Entertainment, has contributed Rs 5 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).