Soorarai Pottru is the upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya in the lead. Directed by the Sudha Kongara, the film was originally scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. The actor later announced that the film’s release date has been postponed and would be sharing about it later. Suriya shared a letter in which he mentioned, “Unfortunately, the wait for the film’s release will now be a little longer than anticipated.” Fans who were eagerly waiting for the trailer of Soorarai Pottru, just one more day to go and the wait would come to an end! Director Bharathiraja Supports Suriya’s Decision to Release Soorarai Pottru on OTT Platform.

The trailer of Soorarai Pottru will be dropped online tomorrow, October 26. The actor who is seen in a casual avatar has thanked all his fans for waiting patiently. He said, “I know a lot of you have been waiting for this for a very long time. You all have been very patient and super supportive while we were getting ready to take off. As a team all we can say is a big thank you.”

Suriya On Soorarai Pottru Trailer Release

The trailer of Soorarai Pottru will be released tomorrow at 10am. Produced under the banner of 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in key roles. Stay tuned for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).