Suriya’s 39th Film Is Now Titled Aruvaa; Diwali 2020 to Be a Treat for the Kollywood Star’s Fans!

Suriya’s 39th Film Is Titled As Aruvaa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Suriya 39 has now been titled as Aruvaa! Yes, the makers of Suriya 39 have finally announced the film’s title and many other intriguing details. It was earlier revealed that the makers of Suriya 39 would be making a major announcement on March 1 at 4pm, and here it is! Nothing more than this could have made the fans happier. Kollywood star Suriya’s 39th film will be directed by the ace filmmaker, Hari. Earlier there were reports that Suriya would be teaming up with director Siva for his 39th film. However, with this official announcement, all the speculations have come to an end. Suriya Collaborates With Viswasam Director Siva for 'Suriya 39' and It is Huge!

This is the sixth time that Suriya and Hari are teaming up for a film. They have earlier collaborated for Aaru, Vel, Singam, Sinagm II and Singam III. This actor – director duo have given hit films in the past, and hence the expectations from this project is sky-high. Besides this, it has also been revealed that the film’s music will be composed by D Imman and Gnanavel Raja would be producing the film under Studio Green banner. The shooting of Aruvaa will commence in April and the film is slated to be released in Diwali 2020! Fans of Suriya are in for a big treat during the time of festival of lights. S40: Asuran Director Vetrimaaran to Team Up with Suriya For the First Time!

Here’s The Official Statement On Aruvaa

Suriya is presently busy with his upcoming project, Soorarai Pottru, which is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. This Tamil flick is directed by Sudha Kongara and will be produced under the banners of Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. Soorarai Pottru is all set to be released on April 9!