Telugu Star Nani Compensates For The Delay of V, Shares Throwback 'First Day' Pic From Sets (View Post)

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) Telugu actor Nani will soon be continuing the shoot of his Telugu Film V. It s his 25th film and the actor will be seen portraying a negative role for the first time. The film was earlier slated for a 25th March release but has been pushed back due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).

And in a throwback moment, the actor shared a throwback still from the first-day shoot of his upcoming film V. Nani shared the picture on Instagram. In the image, he sports a rugged beard, sunglasses and is seen smoking. V: Sudheer Babu and Nani Look Intense and Intriguing In This Poster; Teaser to Release on February 17.

Check Out The Picture Below:

"Pic from the first-day shoot of #V... Waiting for the day we will all watch it together... until then.. stay safe," he wrote alongside the image. Well, now that is one way to appease Nani fans, who were eager to catch his film in March. V is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

