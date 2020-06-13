Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Telugu Star Nani Compensates For The Delay of V, Shares Throwback 'First Day' Pic From Sets (View Post)

South IANS| Jun 13, 2020 09:16 PM IST
A+
A-
Telugu Star Nani Compensates For The Delay of V, Shares Throwback 'First Day' Pic From Sets (View Post)
Nani In V (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) Telugu actor Nani will soon be continuing the shoot of his Telugu Film V. It s his 25th film and the actor will be seen portraying a negative role for the first time. The film was earlier slated for a 25th March release but has been pushed back due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).

And in a throwback moment, the actor shared a throwback still from the first-day shoot of his upcoming film V. Nani shared the picture on Instagram. In the image, he sports a rugged beard, sunglasses and is seen smoking. V: Sudheer Babu and Nani Look Intense and Intriguing In This Poster; Teaser to Release on February 17.

Check Out The Picture Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pic from the first day shoot of #V Waiting for the day we will all watch it together .. until then .. stay safe :)

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani) on

"Pic from the first-day shoot of #V... Waiting for the day we will all watch it together... until then.. stay safe," he wrote alongside the image. Well, now that is one way to appease Nani fans, who were eager to catch his film in March.  V is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aditi Rao Hydari Jagapathi Babu Nani Nani In V Nassar Nivetha Thomas Srinivas Avasarala Sudheer Babu V V The Mpvie Vennela Kishore
You might also like
Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in a Saucy Snap as the XXX Diva Is Done with Her Hot Photos Getting Deleted on Instagram!
Lifestyle

Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in a Saucy Snap as the XXX Diva Is Done with Her Hot Photos Getting Deleted on Instagram!
Renee Gracie Topless Photos: Newly Become XXX Porn Star, Former Aussie Racing Driver Draws Attention With Sultry Hot Semi-Naked Pics!
Lifestyle

Renee Gracie Topless Photos: Newly Become XXX Porn Star, Former Aussie Racing Driver Draws Attention With Sultry Hot Semi-Naked Pics!
Apple’s Coronavirus Screening App Now Allows Users to Share Data With Public Health Officials to Tackle the Pandemic
Technology

Apple’s Coronavirus Screening App Now Allows Users to Share Data With Public Health Officials to Tackle the Pandemic
XXX Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunting The Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoo Is The Latest Celeb To Join The Classic Inking Trend With Rihanna Being The OG! Check Out Hottest Pics
Lifestyle

XXX Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunting The Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoo Is The Latest Celeb To Join The Classic Inking Trend With Rihanna Being The OG! Check Out Hottest Pics
XXX Star Renee Gracie Posts Sex Videos For OnlyFans Subscribers! Here’s Real Instagram, Facebook and Twitter Accounts of Ex-V8 Supercars Driver Turned Porn Movie Actress
Viral

XXX Star Renee Gracie Posts Sex Videos For OnlyFans Subscribers! Here’s Real Instagram, Facebook and Twitter Accounts of Ex-V8 Supercars Driver Turned Porn Movie Actress
Puducherry Class 10 Exams 2020 Cancelled, Students to Be Promoted to Next Class Without Examination
Education

Puducherry Class 10 Exams 2020 Cancelled, Students to Be Promoted to Next Class Without Examination
Searching for Renee Gracie Hot Pics? Did You Know, Italian Footballer Davide Iovinella Had a Similar Sports Star-Turned-XXX Porn Star Journey?
Lifestyle

Searching for Renee Gracie Hot Pics? Did You Know, Italian Footballer Davide Iovinella Had a Similar Sports Star-Turned-XXX Porn Star Journey?
Porn Star Renee Gracie Hot Photos Go Viral! View XXX-Tra Sexy Instagram Pics of Former Racing Driver Turned Australian Adult Film Actress
Lifestyle

Porn Star Renee Gracie Hot Photos Go Viral! View XXX-Tra Sexy Instagram Pics of Former Racing Driver Turned Australian Adult Film Actress
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement