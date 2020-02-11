V: Sudheer Babu and Nani Look Intense and Intriguing In This Poster; Teaser to Release on February 17

Sudheer Babu And Nani In V The Movie (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This Ugadi is going to be special for all Tollywood lovers with V hitting on the big screens. V, which is also known as V The Movie, is all set to be released on March 25, 2020. The curiosity to watch this action thriller is quite high, but after seeing the intense and intriguing new poster featuring Sudheer Babu and Nani, the excitement level would be sky-high. The makers have not only shared a brand new poster, but they have also announced that the teaser of V would be dropped online on February 17, which is just few days away. V The Movie: Actor Nani’s 25th Film to Release on March 25, 2020!

In this poster, Sudheer Babu and Nani look rugged and their intense avatars have grabbed all our attention. This close-up shot have once again won fans’ hearts like the previous looks did. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the banner under which the film is produced, shared this brand new poster on its Twitter page. It captioned the poster, “Intense and intriguing! Here's the flagship poster of #VTheMovie! Gear up for the high-octane teaser on February 17th...” Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Is Titled V, Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s Directorial to Soon Go on the Floors.

For the unversed, Nani would be seen playing a negative role and it is the first time ever we’d be seeing him in such a character. V also happens to be Nani’s 25th film and with this kind of role, it is definitely going to be a different kind of experience for the actor as well his fans. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the leading actresses of this flick. V is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. So what is your take on this brand new poster of V?