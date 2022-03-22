Thalapathy Vijay and Yash have fans across the globe and they eagerly look forward to the release of these superstars’ films. This April fans will see grand theatrical releases of two biggest films – Beast and KGF: Chapter 2. Today (March 22), the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast announced the film’s official release date. Since then fans have been thrilled about the release of Beast and KGF: Chapter 2 as well. The debate on social media platforms on which superstar’s film will be the biggest blockbuster of April 2022 have started already. Beast From April 13! Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde Film’s Theatrical Release Date Announced.

Beast

Beast stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Touted to be an action comedy film, it is written and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced under Sun Pictures’ banner. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. Today the makers released a new poster of Vijay and shared that Beast will release in theatres on April 13.

KGF: Chapter 2

The upcoming film is the sequel to the 2019 flick KGF: Chapter 1. The Prashanth Neel directorial stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. This second installment will also see Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. Apart from Kannada, KGF: Chapter 2 will release in dubbed versions too (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam) on April 14. KGF Chapter 2 Song Toofan: First Single From Yash’s Film Is A Power-Packed Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Which Movie Will Be The Biggest Blockbuster Of April 2022?

Beast on April 13 and KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14, and hence the excitement amongst movie buffs is sky-high to know which one will be the biggest blockbuster of April. Do vote for your favourite superstar’s film and let us know which one will rule the ticket windows.

