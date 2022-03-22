The makers of Beast have finally shared the release date of the much-awaited film. Sharing a brand new poster of Thalapathy Vijay, which shows him in a fierce avatar holding a firearm, makers revealed that Beast will release in theatres on April 13. The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Beast Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)