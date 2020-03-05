These Stills of Dhanush from Karnan Takes the Internet by Storm (View Pics)

Dhanush's look in Karnan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It was not that long ago Dhanush had announced that 90% of the shoot of Karnan has been completed. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, this is one of the most awaited films of Dhanush and fans have been eagerly waiting to see his look in the film. In fact, there were few pictures that had leaked online. Now here are some intriguing stills of Dhanush from the sets of Karnan, and these photos have taken the internet by storm. Karnan: Dhanush Confirms 90% of the Shoot Is Completed!

Dhanush is seen in a simple avatar. He is seen dressed in a lungi teamed with shirt; patchy beard look and subtle hairstyle. There are few pictures of lead actress Rajisha Vijayan as well that have hit the internet. In them, she is seen dressed in a half saree, no-makeup look and hair neatly braided. Karnan is touted to be an rural action entertainer, based on true incidents. Karnan: Dhanush Drops a Glimpse of His Upcoming Drama, Shooting Expected to Wrap Up in February (See Pic).

Dhanush’s Look In Karnan

In an interview with @vikatan Director Maari Selvaraj confirms that his next #Karnan with @dhanushkraja is not based on Kodiyankulam caste riots and any other riots happened in the South TN. pic.twitter.com/0vzEKeMguv — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 5, 2020

Rajisha Vijayan’s Look In Karnan

There were reports citing that Karnan is based on based on the 1991 caste riot that happened in Kodiyankulam. In fact, the Karunas had even said that they want a ban on this film. But in an interview to the Tamil Nadu news publisher, Vikatan, director Mari Selvaraj saying that ‘Karnan with is not based on Kodiyankulam caste riots and any other riots happened in the South Tamil Nadu’. Karnan, produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, is expected to released in mid-2020.