Karnan: Dhanush Confirms 90% of the Shoot Is Completed!

Dhanush in Karnan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dhanush is all set to enthrall his fans with another intriguing film, Karnan, which was tentatively titled D41. The film is helmed by Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations. We bet, fans were eagerly looking out for an update on this film, and here is one! Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that 90% shooting of the film has been completed. Karnan: Dhanush Drops a Glimpse of His Upcoming Drama, Shooting Expected to Wrap Up in February (See Pic).

Besides Dhanush in the lead, Karnan also stars Malayalam actors Rajisha Vijayan and Lal in key roles. The film will also see Yogi Babu playing an important role. Director Mari Selvaraj also thanked the entire team and crew for the completion of the film’s second schedule. He tweeted, “S Thank u @dhanushkraja sir @theVcreations sir @Music_Santhosh sir theni Eswar sir and all the cast and crew.” It is said that Karnan would be hitting the screens in mid-2020. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film’s release date. D40 Motion Poster: Dhanush's Karthik Subbaraj Directorial Titled Jagame Thanthiram Looks Like a Badass Gangster Drama (Watch Video).

Update On Karnan

🖤S🖤 Thank u @dhanushkraja sir @theVcreations sir @Music_Santhosh sir theni Eswar sir and all the cast and crew🖤 https://t.co/C3ARXXVFja — Mari Selvaraj (@mari_selvaraj) February 24, 2020

It was just few days ago when reports of ban on Karnan had hit the internet. It was said that the Karunas wanted a ban on Dhanush’s film as it is based on the 1991 caste riot that happened in Kodiyankulam. The source was quoted as saying, “Karunas’s party had released a statement saying that the film is likely to cause caste conflict in the now-peaceful areas. They have also referred to a video that shows Dhanush’s character trying to attack a police station, and say that it’s against law and order. So, Karunas and his party want the film to be banned,” reports TOI. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.