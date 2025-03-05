Singer Kalpana Raghavendar was found unconscious after reportedly consuming sleeping pills, leading to speculation that she had attempted suicide. However, her daughter has now addressed the rumours and clarified the situation. Speaking to the media at the hospital with her face covered by a surgical mask, she firmly stated, “This is not a suicide attempt.” Singer Kalpana Raghavendar in Hospital Following Alleged Suicide Attempt at Her Hyderabad Residence.

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar’s daughter further explained, “She’s perfectly fine and happy and healthy now. My Amma, she’s a singer, she’s doing her LLB and also doing her PhD. She has insomnia, and to treat her insomnia doctor had prescribed her a tablet and she had consumed that in an overdose. Like she had overdosed slightly. This is not a suicide attempt, it is just a slight overdose beucase of stress… like general life stress. Please do not manipulate any information.”

Kalpana Raghavendar’s Daughter Sharing Health Update

Singer #Kalpana's Daughter : "My mother, 'Kalpana' took a slight overdose of sleeping pills due to stress, and it was not a suicide attempt. Please do not misrepresent or create confusion about this matter. There are no disputes in our family." pic.twitter.com/w16qYuMc72 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) March 5, 2025

Reassuring everyone about her mother’s well-being, Kalpana Raghavendar’s daughter added, “Our family is perfectly fine, my mom and dad are very much happy, I am happy, everybody is perfectly fine in my family.” Addressing concerns about the singer’s discharge, she concluded, “My mom, she’ll be back in a few days.” With this official statement, the family has urged everyone not to spread misinformation, assuring that Kalpana is stable and will return home soon.

