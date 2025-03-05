Popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar, known for winning Idea Star Singer Malayalam Season 5 and participating in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1, has been hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt at her residence in Hyderabad. As per reports, Kalpana was discovered unconscious after allegedly consuming sleeping pills. The incident came to light when the apartment security alerted residents, noticing that she had not opened her door for two days. Concerned neighbours quickly contacted the police, prompting an immediate response and a subsequent investigation. She has been admitted to Holistic Hospital in Nizampet and is currently on ventilator support, though her condition is reported to be stable. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Malayalam Actor Dileep Sankar Found Dead in Thiruvananthapuram Hotel, Case of Suicide Suspected.

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Hospitalised

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

