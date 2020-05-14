Trisha Krishnan Reveals ‘Sex and the City’ Is Her All-Time Favourite Web Series!

Trisha Krishnan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all have our all-time favourite film, song or web-series. And in case of many girls, the show based on the lives Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) are their favourite. We’re talking about the popular web-series Sex and the City! And fans of Trisha Krishnan would be happy to know that even the gorgeous 37-year-old actress can’t get enough of the show on the four smart and dynamic New York-based women. Sex and the City Star Sarah Jessica Parker Says, ‘I’m Not a Crazy Shopper’.

Trisha Krishnan in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram revealed many intriguing things. So one of the fans asked her, ‘What is your favourite web series?’ Trisha replied saying as ‘Sex and the City All time fav”. Besides such fun questions, some even asked Trisha regarding her relationship status. One of the fans popped the question, “What is love according to you?” to which she replied, “Gotta feel them those butterflies”. Another question was, “Have you found the love of your life?” and she said, “we haven't met as yet”. Raangi First Look: Trisha Krishnan Impresses With an Intense Look in This Action-Adventure Film.

Trisha Krishnan’s Favourite Web Series

There have been numerous speculations about Trisha Krishnan’s relationship status, but the actress has never said anything on it. On the work front, Trisha has some intriguing projects in her kitty and that includes Raangi, Ram and Ponniyin Selvan.