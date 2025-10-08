Director Nalan Kumarasamy’s eagerly awaited commercial entertainer Vaa Vaathiyaar, featuring actors Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead, will hit screens on December 5 this year, its makers announced on Wednesday. ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ Teaser: Karthi Plays a Jolly Cop in Nalan Kumarasamy’s Upcoming Action-Comedy Co-Starring Krithi Shetty (Watch Video).

Studio Green, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

'Vaa Vaathiyaar' Release Date Announced

It wrote, "The Swag Master locks the date! #VaaVaathiyaar storms into theatres on December 05, 2025. A #NalanKumarasamy Entertainer. A @Music_Santhosh Musical #VaaVaathiyaarOnDec5."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released the first single of the film, Uyir Pathikaama, on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film will also feature a host of actors including Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.

Interestingly, Karthi plays a police officer in the film with Karunakaran being his subordinate. A teaser that was released by the film’s makers showed Karthi in an avatar never seen before. In the teaser, Karthi is seen alighting from a police patrol vehicle to join a bunch of dancers enjoying themselves to a rhythmic beat on the street. The teaser gives away the fact that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer that will be high on humour, romance and action.

Cinematography for the film is by George C Williams while editing has been taken care of by Vetre Krishnan. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Anal Arasu and choreography is by Sandy and Sharief.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Vivek and Muthamil and costumes have been designed by Poornima Ramaswamy, Aegan Ekambaram and Pallavi Singh. ‘Meiyazhagan’ Movie Review: Netizens Rave About Karthi and Arvind Swamy’s Bond in C Premkumar’s Film, Label It a ‘Feel-Good Drama’.

Interestingly, the film has three stunt co-directors in Rams Murugan, Navakanth Rajkumaar and Sundar Venkat.

