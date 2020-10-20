For the ones who are unaware, Vanitha Vijaykumar made headlines once again after it was alleged that she has thrown husband Peter Paul out of her house. Apparently, the couple had an argument while he was drunk in Goa and he misbehaved with her. Consequently, she beat him up and asked him to leave their home. To react to the same reports, Vanita has now penned a rather lengthy post suggesting how hurt she is. After Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Vanitha Vijaykumar Engages In War Of Words With Kasturi Shankar (Read Tweets).

"To be abused or teased about as the truth is I never did anything wrong..I gave love to someone who needed it...I'm in a situation that all my dreams and hope for in my life might crash...I'm being positive but not convinced as to its something which scares me..I'm a strong and bold woman who has faced a lot in life...I'm hoping this too shall pass..please don't speculate anything as it really hurts..love is the only thing that can crush me...I believe in miracles and hoping for one..whatever is destined I'm ready to face it as it is inevitable. I don't have to clarify anything more to anyone at this point as it's my life and only I can deal with it...and I don't have a habit of exposing my partner and playing blame game so I can look good and gain sympathy...I'm grown up ...I didn't expect this but it happened and I will make the right decision keeping my kids and the people around me in mind...I hope and pray for the miracle but if not I'll face It too...life still has to go on...nothing can break me anymore...lastly I'm not giving up yet (sic)," read a part of her lengthy post.

Check Out Her Post

While she neither confirmed nor denied the story, it's pretty evident that all's not well between her and Peter. The couple, after dating for many years had recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and she was accused of breaking his home. "To those who think I broke a home...I made a home with someone who didn't have a home and family for many years..he was in pain and so was I..we loved laughed and lived thru the worst times beginning from the covid pandemic to the media circus which was purposely created around us," she said while reacting to the allegations that she ruined a beautiful family.

