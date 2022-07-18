Directors R.J. Balaji and N.J. Saravanan's Veetla Vishesham, the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit film Badhaai Ho, which, after a decent run in theatres, was released on the OTT platform, Zee5, seems to be getting a royal reception from audiences, as per sources. Veetla Vishesham OTT Premiere: Badhaai Ho’s Tamil Remake Starring RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Sathyaraj To Arrive on ZEE5 on July 15 (Watch Video).

Sources say that the movie, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 15, has already crossed the two crore streaming minutes mark on the OTT platform. The movie saw positive reviews and a heart-warming response from the general audience at the time of its theatrical release. Significantly, it created deep curiosity among the others over its OTT release.

The film features Balaji in the lead, alongside Aparna Balamurali, Sathyaraj, Urvashi and late actress V.M.C. Lalitha. Source say that the amalgamation of humour and drama with neat family entertainment elements seem to have made audiences take a liking for this movie.

