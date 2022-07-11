Veetla Vishesham is all set to have its OTT premiere on ZEE5 on July 15. The streaming platform took to Twitter and announced the date. Earlier, the film was released in theatres on June 17. The Tamil comedy-drama stars RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali, KPAC Lalitha, Pavithra Lokesh and Visvesh, among others. Veetla Vishesham Trailer: Badhaai Ho’s Tamil Remake Starring RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Sathyaraj Promises To Be A Fun Family Drama (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)