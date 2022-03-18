On the occasion of Holi 2022, actor-director RJ Balaji has announced the title of his next project and even shared the first look. The film, which is a Tamil remake of the blockbuster Badhaai Ho, has been titled as Veetla Vishesham and the poster features veteran actress Urvashi as a pregnant lady. RJ Balaji with NJ Saravanan would be helming the film. The film also features Aparna Balamurali, Sathyaraj in key roles. The family entertainer is all set to be released in theatres on June 17.

Veetla Vishesham First Look

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)