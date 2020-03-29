Veteran Tamil Folk Singer and Actress Paravai Muniamma Passes Away in Madurai

Singer Paravai Muniamma No More (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Renowned Tamil folk singer, Paravai Muniamma breathed her last on Sunday (March 29) morning at her residence in Madurai. The singer, 83, passed away due to age-related ailments and we offer our condolences to her family. Muniyamma is survived by his son and her last rites will take place today evening at Madurai. She was also an actress who made her acting debut with Vikram's Dhool in 2003. She starred in over 50 movies and also hosted a cooking show on a popular TV channel. Tamil Actor Sethuraman Dies of a Cardiac Arrest at 36.

Paravai started her music career by performing at temple functions and eventually headlined local and international concerts under the light music troupe, Lakshman Shruti. She rose to fame with her song Singam Pola from Chiyaan Vikram's Dhool.

Veteran Tamil Folk Singer and actress #ParavaiMuniamma (83)(#Dhool and other memorable roles) passed away in Madurai due to age related ailments. May her soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/g5eriUyF23 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 29, 2020

Paravai Muniyamma fell critically ill in 2015 and was hospitalised immediately. South actors like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan had then donated money to take care of her medical expenses. The then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa had even opened a Rs 6 lakh fixed deposit in her name for further treatment. Paravai Muniyamma was conferred with a Kalaimamani awarded by the government of Tamil Nadu in 2019.

We pray for her soul to rest in peace.