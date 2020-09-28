Vijay Deverakonda has now announced his new project and well, it is definitely something fans have been waiting for since a while. There have been speculations about Deverakonda and director Sukumar collaborating for a project since 2018 and finally, it is coming true. Confirming the big news, the Arjun Reddy star took to Twitter to reveal the big surprise. Vijay has been busy with the shoot of Fighter which is slated to come out next year and now the actor has dropped details about his upcoming collaboration with star director Sukumar. Vijay Deverakonda’s New Look Gives Rise to Funny Memes and Jokes That Will Leave You in Splits (View Tweets).

Taking to Twitter, Vijay wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr. Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard." The film will be produced by Kedar Selgamsetty on whose birthday, the big announcement was made.

Check Out Vijay Deverakonda's Tweet Here:

Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda The actor in me is super excited The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗 Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020

Fans of Deverakonda have been thrilled to hear about this collab and can't wait to see the magic that Sukumar and the actor will spin with their project. Director Sukumar is currently busy with the shoot of Allu Arjun's much-anticipated project Pushpa. Pushpa First Look: Allu Arjun Dons a Fierce Avatar in Sukumar's Upcoming Actioner.

As for Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar's upcoming film, all we know that it will be a pan India project and is all set to go on the floors from 2022. Looks like a title announcement and additional casting announcements will be made by early 2021.

