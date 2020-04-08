Pushpa First Look: Allu Arjun Dons a Fierce Avatar in Sukumar's Upcoming Actioner, Leaves Fans Impressed With This Special Treat on His Birthday (View Pic)

Allu Arjun In Pushpa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Here comes the moment all Allu Arjun fans were eagerly waiting for. As on the occasion of the actor's birthday on April 8, 2020, the poster of his next, Pushpa is finally out! Earlier, it was reported that Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar have teamed up for a mass entertainer and well what a better day than to unveil the project's poster on the star's birthday. For the unaware, Allu and Sukumar previously had joined hands for Arya (2004) and Arya 2 (2009), which minted a lot at the ticket window. And now the two have collaborated for an intense drama namely Pushpa. Allu Arjun Birthday: From Arya to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, 5 Mass Entertainers Of This Tollywood Hero You Shouldn’t Miss!

Elaborating on the first look poster, we love how Allu Arjun is staring straight at the camera. The actor indeed looks fierce with long hairdo, beard and untidy clothes which sort of reminds us of Kabir Singh. Another thing to notice is that the star can also be seen donning a locket around his neck. Must say, the intense makeup is also doing wonders and what a stunning transformation for Pushpa. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Trailer: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu Starrer Looks Like a Complete Entertainer With Action As Well As Comedy (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster Of Allu Arjun's Pushpa Below:

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

So, did you like the surprise? As after looking at the poster of Pushpa we are craving for more. This flick will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty media jointly. Also, Rashmika Mandanna is said to play the lead opposite Allu Arjun. Reportedly, the shooting of the film was about to start a while back, but due to coronavirus pandemic, it has gotten delayed. Stay tuned!