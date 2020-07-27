Anushka Shetty has never been paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The latter has only one project in her kitty, Nishabdham. She has not signed any projects after it. But as per latest reports, Anushka has given a nod to do a film with AL Vijay in which she would be paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. However, there has been no official update on it yet. Tughlaq Durbar: New Stills Of Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi From The Upcoming Political Thriller Hit The Internet!

According to a report in India Today, this untitled project that will be helmed the AL Vijay is reportedly produced by Ishari Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International. Talking about the cast, Vijay Sethupathi would reportedly be seen playing an extended cameo in this movie. Anushka Shetty has earlier worked with the filmmaker in the movies Deiva Thirumagal and Thandavam. She has reportedly liked her role in this project and given a nod for the same.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Master that was scheduled to hit the theatres in April. On the other hand, Anushka Shetty’s film Nishabdham was also scheduled to be released in April, but had to be postponed owing to the ongoing global crisis. AL Vijay will resume the shooting of Thalaivi as soon as the TN government gives clearance to resume shooting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).