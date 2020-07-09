On July 8, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi released the first look of Tughlaq Durbar, showing two sides of the same coin. One side you’ll see Sethupathi in an intense avatar, whereas on the other side, his devilish laughter cannot be ignored. Donning different outfits but with the same backdrop, Sethupathi’s look in Tughlaq Durbar has left all his fans mighty impressed. Just a day after the release of the first look poster, few new stills of the lead actor have hit the internet. Tughlaq Durbar First Look: Vijay Sethupathi Will Colour You Intrigued With the Poster of His Political Thriller.

In the new stills from Tughlaq Durbar, Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a white lungi with red and yellow stripes on its border and matching shirt. From the pics, it looks the setup of a political event where the party members are all cheers for him. We must say, his get-up in these stills are totally apt for the upcoming political satire. You got to take a look at the stills below that has been shared by industry expert Ramesh Bala. Vijay Sethupathi Reveals He’s Playing a Very Cruel Character in Master.

New Stills Of Vijay Sethupathi From Tughlaq Durbar

Tughlaq Durbar is helmed by Delhiprasad Deenadayal, marking his directorial debut. Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady, whereas Parthiepan, Manjima Mohan and Karunakaran will be seen supporting roles. As per reports, the makers have wrapped up 50% of the shooting and the pending portions will be completed as soon as the TN government grants permission for shooting. For now, the government has granted to resume the post-production works of films. The upcoming political thriller is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio banner.

