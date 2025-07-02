Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with the iconic music video Kaanta Laga. The 42-year-old reportedly passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest and was brought to Bellevue Multi-speciality Hospital on June 27, in Mumbai around 11 PM. Her funeral was held in Oshiwara, Mumbai with close friends and family in attendance. Shefali Jariwala Death: Was Low Blood Pressure Due to Fasting the Reason Behind Actress’ Sudden Passing? Here’s What Mumbai Police Said.

Harmeet Singh Shares an Emotional Post on Instagram – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @harmeet_meetbros)

Among those deeply affected by her passing is Harmeet Singh, her ex-husband and one-half of the musical duo Meet Bros. The two were married from 2005 to 2009 and had moved on in their respective lives, yet maintained cordial relations over the years. In an emotional Instagram post, Harmeet wrote: “One of the most shocking moments of my life. I’m absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali’s sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time ago—memories I’ll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it’s painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna.” Shefali Jariwala Death: Postmortem Report of Actress Expected in One or Two Days, Statements of 10 People Recorded So Far.

Shefali Jariwala Gone Too Soon

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of her fans and the entertainment industry. Her impeccable energy, iconic dance moves and vibrant presence made her a name in the early 2000s and beyond, will be deeply missed.

