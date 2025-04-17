Popular Tamil television presenter and actress Priyanka Deshpande, who is known for her stints in Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Cooku with Comali, has married her longtime partner, DJ Vasi Sachi. Giving love a second chance, she tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Chennai on April 16, which was attended by her family and close friends. The news of Priyanka's wedding came out after she shared some heartwarming pictures from the ceremony on social media. Kannada TV Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged to Indian Air Force Officer Anukool Mishra in Bengaluru; First Pictures from Their Intimate Ceremony out!.

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Fame Priyanka Deshpande Ties the Knot for Second Time

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 17, Priyanka Deshpande informed fans about her special day by sharing joyous photos of her wedding ceremony with Vasi Sachi. In the pictures, Priyanka looked stunning in a gorgeous off-white saree, paired with elegant gold jewellery. Her bridal glow truly stood out. Her groom, dressed in a traditional white outfit, was all smiles and radiated joy. Priyanka captioned her post, "16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one."

Priyanka Deshpande and DJ Vasi Sachi’s Wedding Pictures

Meet DJ Vasi Sachi, Priyanka Deshpande’s Second Husband?

Priyanka Deshpande's second husband, Vasi Sachi, is a popular DJ and entrepreneur. He is the founder of an event management firm called Click 187 and is a respected name in the DJ community, making him a highly sought-after name in the scene. Over the years, he has performed at numerous clubs and events. According to reports, Priyanka first met Vasi at one of his events. The two developed a close bond and eventually started dating. After some time together, they decided to take the next step and got married. Actress Supritha Sathyanarayan Announces Engagement to Content Creator Chandan Shetty, Shares Photo From the Ceremony and Writes ‘My Heart Belongs to You Forever’ (View Post).

Vasi Sachi’s Instagram Post

Priyanka Deshpande was previously married to Praveen Kumar. The two had been together since 2016. Speculations about their separation surfaced in 2022, after fans noticed his absence from her social media and public life.

