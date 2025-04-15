South Indian actress Supritha Sathyanarayan, known for her roles in Aarambham (2024) and Long Drive (2023), embarked on a new phase in her life as she surprised fans by announcing her engagement. Taking to her Instagram handle, Supritha announced her engagement to content creator Chandan Shetty by sharing a loved-up picture from their engagement ceremony, which took place on April 12. Sharing the post, she wrote, " prayed to God for happiness, and he blessed me with you. Thank you for coming into my life, showing me what real love is, and making my life the most beautiful journey. I promise to be your peace, your laughter, your happiness and your forever home.I love you Kanda, I found my home in your arms and my heart belongs to you forever. With you everyday is a fairy tale." Kannada TV Actress Vaisshnavi Gowda Gets Engaged to Indian Air Force Officer Anukool Mishra in Bengaluru; First Pictures from Their Intimate Ceremony out!.

Actress Supritha Sathnarayan and Chandan Shetty’s Engagement Photo

