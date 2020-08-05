Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Preliminary medical reports have ruled out foul play. But fans and family members of the actor, including his sister, have continued to push for a stricter investigation into his death. Some allege murder, while some want the names responsible for the abatement of suicide. Mumbai Police showed reluctance in handing over the case to the CBI. After Bihar police got involved due to an FIR filed by Sushant's father in Patna, they pushed for the case to be handled by the CBI. Today, the Supreme Court heard the plea and agreed to transfer the probe to CBI. For one, Sushant's fans are happy. But more importantly, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her relief on Twitter.

Shweta, since the matter is sub judice, has not been extremely vocal on social media or to the media. But today, she made an exception expressing relief that the matter of Sushant's death will be handled by the CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: This Is How SSR's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Has Reacted To News Of Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari Being Forcefully Quarantined by BMC (View Tweet).

Supreme Court order granted no stay on the investigation. Centre through SG Tushar Mehta submitted that as per instructions to him, the notification for CBI probe in the matter will be released by the end of the day.

Check Out Sushant's Sister's Tweet Here:

Apart from fans and the immediate family members, this decision by the SC should also appease Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend. She had also appealed to the Home Minster Amit Shah to transfer the case to the CBI. The Jalebi actress has been at the receiving end of online abuses from trolls since June 14.

