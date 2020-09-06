Music company T-Series has issued notices to many social video platforms, including Bolo Indya, Mitron, MX Player’s Takatak, Triller and Josh, for copyright violations and warned them against using the work of the company on their platforms in any form. T-Series Deletes and Apologises For Uploading Atif Aslam’s Kinna Sona.

The Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, which operates under the brand name T-Series, has asked each of these short-video platforms to pay around Rs 3.5 crore in damage and "render accounts of all revenues illegally earned" by the platforms from the copyrighted content, as per an infringement notice.

The company has also served notice to Chinese app Snack Video which is operational in India and filed a lawsuit against short-video app Roposo.