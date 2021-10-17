The Flash Teaser: 5 Things You Probably Missed in the First Promo of Ezra Miller’s DC Movie (Photo Credit: Warner Bros)

The DC FanDome 2021 sees Ezra Miller reveal the first teaser of The Flash. It wasn't much, considering The Flash Movie is still in production. But the footage they showed was enough to leave all the DC fans excited. As you know The Flash movie will be about changing the dynamics, as we know of the DCEU, and bring some old and new series to the mix, and it would change the universe forever. The Flash Teaser: First Promo Glimpses Ezra Miller’s Time-Travelling Shenanigans and Michael Keaton’s Batman!

Directed by Andy Muschietti of IT fame, The Flash is inspired by the Flashpoint comic line, and sees Barry Allen do some time-travelling shenanigans that lands him in a universe where his mother is alive, but the rest of the world he knows is now different. For one, Batman is different.

Check Out the teaser below:

The Trailer reveals some very exciting stuff like The Flash's new suit, his iconic Ring and of course, the return of Michael Keaton as The Batman, though we do not get to see him properly here. Still exciting stuff!

And there are some hints and teases that you might have missed in this little promo. Here they are...

Did Barry Allen Loses His Powers?

Still from The Flash Teaser (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Why would the fastest man alive need to take a taxi to get to Wayne Manor? Did the time-travel shenanigans make him lose his powers?

Nora Allen

Still from The Flash Teaser (Photo Credit: Twitter)

As faithful to the Flashpoint comics, the Flash does manage to reconnect with his dead mother, Nora Allen, who we are pretty sure is the woman above, as we see him visit his old house. In the movie, she is played by Maribel Verdú.

Supergirl

Still from The Flash Teaser (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While your eyes might be trained on The Flash and The Batman, you might have missed out Sasha Calle's Supergirl, who appears in a couple of scenes. The Flash: From Michael Keaton’s Batman to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, 5 Leaked BTS Pictures That Have Us Excited for Ezra Miller’s Next DC Outing.

The Batman is Aware of the Multiverse

Still from The Flash Teaser (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While we never get to see Michael Keaton, we do hear his voice, as he asks Barry Allen about multiverses in his gruff voice and asks him why does he want to save this particular one.

Two Barry Allen's!

Still from The Flash Teaser (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Yes, in this film we do have two Barry Allen's operating together. And funny part is that both of them are seen exiting from the aforementioned cab! The Flash is scheduled to be released in the US on November 22, 2022.

