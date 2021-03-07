Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her family -- sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mother Kris Jenner -- are reportedly planning to foray the greeting cards business. The Kardashians have already filed documents to trademark the name of their greeting cards line as Kardashian Kards. Kim Kardashian To Keep Her California House Post Divorce With Kanye West, Here’s Why.

The family plans on using their surname into producing greeting cards, calendars, decals, photo albums and postcards. Kim Kardashian Shows Sympathy Towards Britney Spears, Reveals She Was Body-Shamed Too During Pregnancy.

The documents have suggested that they might also use this trademark to manufacture scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers, erasers, bookmarks and gift wrap.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).