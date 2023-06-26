The Three Musketeer D’Artagnan Movie Review: The story of The Three Musketeer has been adapted in so many different ways that one would question just how many ways more can this story be told. Thankfully, this is not a problem for The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan, which saves itself by being a stylish romp that is difficult not to be absorbed by the work on display. It's not flawless by any means, considering it's "part one" of a two-part adventure, but it carries enough sauce to be an entertaining journey. No Hard Feelings Movie Review: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman’s Raunchy Comedy Brings Out the Laughs With a Touch of Emotion (LatestLY Exclusive).

Directed by Martin Bourboulon, The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan follows the titular character named D’Artagnan (Francois Civil) as he travels to Paris in hopes of joining the court of King Louis XIII (Louis Garrel) and also becoming a part of the Musketeers, an esteemed group of warriors who do their utmost best to protect the king from any harm. Detailing his journey, the film also embroils in political conflicts and a seedy conspiracy that takes place in the royal court.

A Still From The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan (Photo Credits: Pathe)

We've seen several adaptations of this classic narrative, but The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan adds a layer of edge that sets it apart from the others. It's darker and more atmospheric in that regard, as evidenced by the first scene, in which D'Artagnan foils the kidnapping of a young woman. It establishes its tone quite well early on, which is one of the things that makes the film compelling.

The plot is engaging, with D'Artagnan's humour and grandiose goals taking up so much of it. D'Artagnan is a strong leader, and when combined with the Three Musketeers, the quartet makes for some eye-catching characters. The lovely Musketeers Athos (Vincent Cassel), Aramis (Romain Duris), and Porthos (Pio Marmai) are delightful to watch, and all three performances bring a certain conviction to them that makes them appear more seasoned and mature. Eva Green also portrays the scheming Milady de Winter, and she is as excellent as she always is.

Watch the Trailer:

Where The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan faults itself in its central romance. In the film, D'Artagnan strikes up an affair with Lyna Khoudri's Constance Bonacieux, and many of the aspects felt undercooked due to a lack of time devoted to them. This ties directly into the film's structure as well, because being part one of a story, there is an aspect to it where a lot of time is spent in the first half setting up tensions, which can be off-putting in the initial moments of the film.

The superb set design of The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan works wonderfully to distract you from its faults though. The period is captured with enormous settings that make the ordeal appear immersive. Not to mention, the fight scenes in particular are enjoyable, especially given how much effort was put into them. It absolutely stood out as my favourite aspect of the film, and it made everything appear grand. Elemental Movie Review: Fire and Water Do Mix Well in Pixar’s Fairly Conventional but Visually Dazzling Romantic Adventure (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan (Photo Credits: Pathe)

The underlying conspiracy presented in The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan is equally intriguing. It keeps you guessing and gives you the impression of a mounting threat to the plot. Unfortunately, given that it ends on a cliffhanger, that element felt let down a little by the finale, and although it does have me intrigued for the second picture, I just wish it was more definite with its arcs and themes in nature.

Final Thoughts

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan is a well-made adaptation of the classic story that does stumble on with a few faults, but is overall an enjoyable time. With a spectacular cast and some impeccable set design, it’s an eye-popping and visually intriguing adventure that will certainly have you anticipating the sequel. The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan is playing in theatres right now.

Rating: 3.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).