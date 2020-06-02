The Weeknd Donates $500,000 to Black Lives Matter Causes, Urges 'Everyone With Big Pockets' To Extend Their Support (View Post)

The Weeknd Drops New Album (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As nationwide protests arose in US as people took to the streets to protest against racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, celebs have been doing their bit to support the Black Lives Matter movement. While some celebs such as Ariana Grande, Halsey, Jamie Foxx took to the streets and joined protests to stand against systematic racism, there are others who showed their support for the movement with their social media posts. Not just celebs but even major Hollywood studios released powerfully worded statements, standing up against racism. Now, Canadian singer, The Weeknd has hit the news as the artist made a massive donation to the BLM cause. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund Amid George Floyd Protests.

Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, took to Instagram to encourage other people "with big pockets" to donate to organizations fighting for racial equality as he donated $500,000. Captioning the posts, The Weeknd wrote, "Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives. Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount."Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Michael B Jordan and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

Check Out The Weeknd's Post Here:

Not just The Weeknd, popular rapper Drake has also showed solidarity with protesters by donating $100,000 to the National Bail Out on Monday. Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also donated $200,000 to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund. Lively in her post wrote about being unaware of how deeply rooted systemic racism is and wrote, "We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously."