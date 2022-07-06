Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff recently shared that her father Ranjan Dutt fought in World War II which lasted 6 years from 1939 to 1945 triggered by the German invasion of Poland. Ayesha took to her social media handles to share rare photos of her father. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shroff wrote, "Tiger's grandfather training to fly Tiger Moths. I guess he was around 18 or 19 years old when he fought in World War 2. True grit and true valour. Decorated for his bravery by his India. I'm proud to be his daughter. Jai Hind." Tiger Shroff Walks Down Memory Lane, Shares a Throwback Acrobatics Training Video – WATCH.

In the black and white photos, Ayesha Shroff's father Ranjan Dutt is seen with his fellow fighter pilots. Tiger has earlier spoken about his roots when he appeared on Arbaaz Khan's celebrity talk show 'Pinch'. He had said, "My dad's (Jackie Shroff) dad is Gujarati, and my dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese, a Muslim. My mom's mom is French, and my mom's dad is Bengali, so I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me." Is Tiger Shroff Badly Injured After Shooting an Action Sequence? Actor’s Cryptic Video Suggests So.

Check Out Ayesha Shroff's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

In an interview with Rajya Sabha TV, Jackie Shroff had mentioned that his mom and her friends used to apply garlic paste on their bodies so that the soldiers would leave them alone thinking them to be infected with a contagious disease as garlic paste causes boils on the skin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).